Multiple crews remain on the scene of a large Kilkivan grass fore this morning. File photo.
UPDATE: Grass fire rages on in Gympie region

Frances Klein
16th Sep 2020 8:32 AM
MULTIPLE crews remain on scene of a grass fire burning on the Wide Bay Highway near the intersection of Blacksnake Road, Kilkivan.

The grassfire, that broke out yesterday afternoon, is contained and poses no threat to property at this time, according to the Queensland Fire Emergency Service,

“Fire crews are working to strengthen containment lines and crews will patrol the fire throughout the day,” a report released at 8.15am this morning said.

“Smoke may affect the Wide Bay Highway and Kilkivan Tansey Road.

“Motorists are advised to slow down and drive to the conditions.

“Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze.

“Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

“If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0.”

