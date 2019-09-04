Menu
Goomeri's water troubles are not yet over.
Council News

UPDATE: Goomeri water supply still not secure

scott kovacevic
by
4th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
WATER continues to be hauled into Goomeri by trucks with one of the town's remaining bores still not working.

A Gympie Regional Council spokesman said the daily water use was still outstripping what the two fixed bores could produce by 20 kilolitres per day.

The third bore "remains out of service and will be for the foreseeable future”, he said.

Work to allow the water treatment plant to switch to surface water supply is ongoing.

"Repairs on the flocculator (the device to help filter and purify the water) at the head of the water treatment plant have been completed and arrangements have been made for the delivery and installation of new filter media this week.

Water truck.

"Until then Goomeri remains reliant on the bores and some supplementary carting.”

Residents have been reminded to conserve water until the system is fixed.

The Level 3 water restrictions which have been in place for the past two years remain.

These include bans on garden and lawn watering by irrigation, filling pools, and lawn watering by hand-held hose or bucket. Topping up pools, car and house washing and driveway cleaning can all be done between 4-5pm.

Watering the garden by bucket or hose can be done from 4-5pm, but extra odd/even day restrictions apply.

council goomeri gympie regional council water water restrictions
