UPDATE: Good rain falls on parts of Gympie region

SWEET RELIEF: Small and gratefully received rainfall fell on Gympie this afternoon. More rain is expected over the next two days. Nicole McDougall

UPDATE:

OUT of nowhere a small but intense storm delivered up to 19mm of rain to Gympie and parts of the region this afternoon.

Moy Pocket recorded 3mm, Dagun 1mm, Borumba 3mm, Goomboorian 2mm, Mt Kanigan 0.6mm and Oakwood 1mm. Gympie itself officially recorded 19mm.

Reports of small hail were also recorded on Gympie's Southside just after 2.20pm.

With showers and possible storms expected tomorrow and patchy rain on Saturday, this afternoon's surprise load bearing cell was a welcome sight, moving in from the south west.

There is an 90% chance of rain and storm activity tomorrow, with up to 4mm predicted to fall, but Saturday could deliver 20mm or more.

The forecast emphasises a "very high” chance of rain inland across the Wide Bay and Burnett regions and a "high” chance across Gympie region.

After Saturday there is expected to be a return to dry conditions for the rest of the week until Wednesday at least.

Today reached 25C, with a range tomorrow from 11C to 25C and tomorrow from 11C to 24C.

Heat will accompany the dry conditions from Sunday on, with maximums rising to 30C on Tuesday and 33C on Wednesday.

A high fire danger remains in place.

EARLIER:

