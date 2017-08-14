28°
News

Update: full details of Saturday's Mary Valley Show at Imbil

Arthur Gorrie
| 14th Aug 2017 5:33 PM
NOT TO BE MISSED: The Mary Valley Show starts 8am and goes until late on Saturday August 19, (less than a week away). And serious rodeo madness is only part of the fun as courageous and skilful contestants take part in a full range of events.
NOT TO BE MISSED: The Mary Valley Show starts 8am and goes until late on Saturday August 19, (less than a week away). And serious rodeo madness is only part of the fun as courageous and skilful contestants take part in a full range of events. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: full details of Saturday's Mary Valley Show

HEAPS of entertainment, including rodeo and ring events with show jumping, novelty events and a pavilion full of the products of talented artists, crafts people and the artists of the kitchen, displaying some seriously brilliant country cooking, that is just part of the line-up for Imbil's big country show event of the year.

It would not be a country show without the wood chop competition.

Livestock displays include miniature goats, stud beef and a wide ranging program of poultry.

Sideshow entertainment and rides start with the Show's opening at 8am Saturday at the Imbil Showgrounds.

Market stalls open at 10.30am, which is also when the on stage entertainment starts to crank up.

KC Fireworks will put on the kind of amazing display its followers have come to expect, lighting up the sky from about 7.30pm.

The rodeo events, easier to watch than to do, promise to take spectators to new heights of apprehension and excitement in a thrilling series of competitive events, featuring prize money totalling more than $5000.

Organisers warn that all horses entering the grounds must have completed a health declaration.

Rodeo events include team roping, rope and tie, steer wrestling, ladies barrel race, ladies breakaway roping, steer undecorating, bareback riding, the saddle ride, bull ride, junior barrel race (16 and under) junior bull ride, junior breakaway and junior poddy ride.

Ring events include three horse rings, show jumping, and novelty events.

Pavilion events will feature the finest entries from all around the Mary Valley in the fields of crafts, cooking, art and photography.

And you can enjoy a real and delightful Devonshire tea in the pavilion at the same time.

The woodchop event is conducted under the rules of the Queensland Axeman's Association and competitors who are association members should bring their membership card to gain free admission.

Miniature goats make a larger-than-miniature impression on the Show program, with 60 events for the goats themselves and the people who work with them. Only registered Australian miniature goats are eligible to enter and entries need to be signed in from 8am for judging at 9am.

The stud beef section features four events for bulls and four for females of varying age groups, junior and reserve junior champion bull and heifer events, senior champion bull and reserve grand champion bull and reserve, senior champion cow and reserve, grand champion female and supreme exhibit of the show.

There will also be the led heifer section and events for junior paraders and judges.

For those inclined to get in a flap about poultry, and those who just like to have a look at some of the amazing variety of useful and beautiful birds on display, there are 65 events.

At the sideshow there will be dogem cars, a rock climbing wall, jumping castle, haunted house, bungee trampoline, aerialist, clowns, reptiles, animals, pony rides, side show, gold mining display and face painting

The Mary Valley Show Society was formed in 1919 and has kept on keeping on all those years because it is the real deal as far as country shows are concerned.

The show opens at 8am.

Gympie Times

Topics:  craft imbil mary valley mary valley show poultry rodeo show jumping whatson

Business causes stir, pushes for no on same sex marriage vote

Business causes stir, pushes for no on same sex marriage...

Gympie business causes controversy with sandwich board statement

School built on faith

EARLY DAYS: The Victory College campus when it was known as the Christian Outreach Centre some time during the 1980s or early 1990s.

Gympie's Victory College is nearing its 40th birthday

Gympie trainees steamed over rail work confusion

RIDING THE SAME TRACK: Readers say there has been a lot of confusion and frustration over trainee positions with the Rattler revival project.

Jobseekers forced to reapply for Rattler work leaves questions.

UPDATE: Source of smell at Central Shopping Centre a mystery

Shoppers have been evacuated from Gympie Central as emergency services survey the scene.

UPDATE: Fire officers investigate smoke alarm.

Local Partners

Bogus insurance claims costing our life-saving clubs

COAST surf clubs bear a third of insurance claims facing Surf Life Saving Queensland.

Finally, a chance to say thank-you

Mal Dodt, Stuart Bell, Bob Boyd, Sue Eastwood, Wayne Green.

One Mile staff pay thanks to the team who saved their school

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Matty's memory still truckin' in fight against SIDS

Matty Hillcoat's Truckie's Day Out Dan and Kris with kids Jim, Blaik and Charlie Hillcoat.

Truck and ute show charity show coming to Gympie.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

** Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode **

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Lulu Wilson in a scene from the movie Annabelle: Creation.

Scares aplenty but Annabelle can’t conjure up an emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Bachelor winner Alex’s new same-sex relationship

Alex Nation, and alleged new girlfriend.

Newly single Bachelor star Alex Nation is dating a woman.

Elon Musk warns entire world while visiting Amber Heard

Elon Musk.. we should be more worried about AI than North Korea

SpaceX founder flies halfway round the world for Amber Heard

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

Bethany Spoor with her skincare range that she will showcase on Shark Tank in the hope of finding an investor.

There aren't many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

HOUSE, SHEDS, 5 ACRES!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $489,000

Enjoy the serenity in this 4 bedroom brick home featuring a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with fireplace, ceiling fans and fully ducted...

ready 2 live the good life!

14 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 Sold for...

Better be quick with this HOT property! The last time we had one this good it lasted only 1 day on the market! Are looking for just a really lovely, neat and tidy...

it will be a YES 2 this one!

3 Smyth Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Sold for...

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid early 1900s home with some wonderful...

RENOVATING OPPORTUNITY

74 Randwick Road, Monkland 4570

House 2 1 AUCTION

Acting under instructions of the Court Appointed Trustees for sale we would like to submit 74 Randwick Road, Monkland to Public Auction on 15th July 2017 at 3pm...

MOTIVATED SELLER - MUST BE SOLD

98 Stumm Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $245,000

With a motivated seller this property won't last long. Located at 98 Stumm Rd, Southside this home offers: - In town living with the benefit of a quiet...

THIS MUST BE SEEN! PUT ON YOUR LIST!

26 Plowman Road, Canina 4570

House 3 2 7 CONTACT AGENT

If you only look at one property, you must take a look at this!! Picture perfect, absolutely immaculate and situated on a beautiful undulating 10 acres. Situated...

LOOKING FOR PEACE AND QUIET?

146 Arborcrescent Road, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 2 $190,000

Established between the trees, this well-presented block home has so much to offer and is just what you have been looking for. This spacious one bedroom home...

LOOK AT THAT PRICE

1 Edwards Road, Woolooga 4570

House 3 1 2 $175,000

Take a step inside and you will be amazed at what this property has to offer. Situated in Woolooga this property is well-presented and maintained. As you enter...

PEACE &amp; TRANQUILITY

Lot 198 Sunrise Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $115,000 neg

Looking for a peaceful tree change? Well, I have the block for you! This vacant allotment is situated in the town of Glenwood, measuring 5023m2 (1.2acres). It is...

ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY

Lot 383 Gatehouse Road, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 0 0 $95,000

Looking for a flat block to build the family home? Enough space for the kids to run around and to have a horse or two? Then look no further then this 4.9 acre...

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses