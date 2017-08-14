Update: full details of Saturday's Mary Valley Show at Imbil

NOT TO BE MISSED: The Mary Valley Show starts 8am and goes until late on Saturday August 19, (less than a week away). And serious rodeo madness is only part of the fun as courageous and skilful contestants take part in a full range of events.

UPDATE: full details of Saturday's Mary Valley Show

HEAPS of entertainment, including rodeo and ring events with show jumping, novelty events and a pavilion full of the products of talented artists, crafts people and the artists of the kitchen, displaying some seriously brilliant country cooking, that is just part of the line-up for Imbil's big country show event of the year.

It would not be a country show without the wood chop competition.

Livestock displays include miniature goats, stud beef and a wide ranging program of poultry.

Sideshow entertainment and rides start with the Show's opening at 8am Saturday at the Imbil Showgrounds.

Market stalls open at 10.30am, which is also when the on stage entertainment starts to crank up.

KC Fireworks will put on the kind of amazing display its followers have come to expect, lighting up the sky from about 7.30pm.

The rodeo events, easier to watch than to do, promise to take spectators to new heights of apprehension and excitement in a thrilling series of competitive events, featuring prize money totalling more than $5000.

Organisers warn that all horses entering the grounds must have completed a health declaration.

Rodeo events include team roping, rope and tie, steer wrestling, ladies barrel race, ladies breakaway roping, steer undecorating, bareback riding, the saddle ride, bull ride, junior barrel race (16 and under) junior bull ride, junior breakaway and junior poddy ride.

Ring events include three horse rings, show jumping, and novelty events.

Pavilion events will feature the finest entries from all around the Mary Valley in the fields of crafts, cooking, art and photography.

And you can enjoy a real and delightful Devonshire tea in the pavilion at the same time.

The woodchop event is conducted under the rules of the Queensland Axeman's Association and competitors who are association members should bring their membership card to gain free admission.

Miniature goats make a larger-than-miniature impression on the Show program, with 60 events for the goats themselves and the people who work with them. Only registered Australian miniature goats are eligible to enter and entries need to be signed in from 8am for judging at 9am.

The stud beef section features four events for bulls and four for females of varying age groups, junior and reserve junior champion bull and heifer events, senior champion bull and reserve grand champion bull and reserve, senior champion cow and reserve, grand champion female and supreme exhibit of the show.

There will also be the led heifer section and events for junior paraders and judges.

For those inclined to get in a flap about poultry, and those who just like to have a look at some of the amazing variety of useful and beautiful birds on display, there are 65 events.

At the sideshow there will be dogem cars, a rock climbing wall, jumping castle, haunted house, bungee trampoline, aerialist, clowns, reptiles, animals, pony rides, side show, gold mining display and face painting

The Mary Valley Show Society was formed in 1919 and has kept on keeping on all those years because it is the real deal as far as country shows are concerned.

The show opens at 8am.