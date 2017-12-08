UPDATE: Forget The Block, check out the old station's reno

CHUGGING ALONG: Tim Wyvill works to get the finishing touches done on the heritage station.

WITH fresh paint and cut wood wafting through the air, the resurrection of the Mary Valley Rattler station is so close you can smell it.

Although the iconic train itself is still a few months from rolling back down the line, the its heritage home will again be open to the public from next weekend.

Dining and coffee services, historic rail items, and a range of activities for children will all be part of the revitalisation, with the precinct designed to capture the past and present in one experience.

Mary Valley Rattler marketing manager Corinne Mikkelsen said, once operating, for visitors would get to live and breathe the historic railway.

"Everybody's looking for immersion experiences now,” she said.

To bring this to life, a heritage architect was brought in merge the traditional historic buildings with a contemporary flavour.

Corinne Mikkelsen and Peter Blashki outside the Mary Valley Rattler station. Renee Albrecht

Rattler general manager Peter Blashki agreed that those who popped in next weekend would be in for a surprise, even if they were Rattler veterans.

"It looks a lot different inside and out,” Mr Blashki said.

"I'm looking forward to the community supporting us whichever way they wish.”

Those wanting a look at the refurbished station will get a chance next at the Mary Valley Rattler Family Fun on Saturday, December 16, from 10am.

Free activities, live entertainment and tours will be on offer, while some of the carriages will also be on display.