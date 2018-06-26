UPDATE: Forensics continues at Mary River crime scene

Forensic police continue to investigate an area south of Normanby Bridge near the Mary River on Tuesday morning where skeletal remains were discovered on Monday.

UPDATE Tuesday 7.30am:

FORENSIC police continue to investigate an area on the banks of the Mary River where human remains were found yesterday.

A Gympie police spokesman confirmed specialists were still at the scene this morning.

Police tape surrounds the guarded area, which is in a small amount of scrub just south of the Normanby Bridge between the Bruce Highway and the river.

MONDAY 5pm: A badly decomposed body was discovered in Gympie today.

Forensic investigators were called to the region this morning after a Gympie Regional council worker discovered the "skeletal remains" near Inglewood Hill on the southern side of the city.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said an investigation is underway.

"There has been some human remains discovered early this morning," the spokeswoman said.

"At this stage it's just skeletal."

More information as it comes to hand.