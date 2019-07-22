UPDATE: Five taken to hospital from Old Bruce Hwy crash

An ambulance in action near Gympie.

An ambulance in action near Gympie. Renee Albrecht

UPDATE 10.30am:

FIVE people have been taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries following a crash south of Gympie this morning.

All patients, that included at least two adults and two children, were ins stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said.

The crash happened on Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd and the Old Bruce Highway just before 9am.

UPDATE 9.30am:

TWO adults and two children are being assessed by paramedics who are on the scene of a two-car crash south of Gympie.

The cars crashed just before 9am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

It is yet unknown if any of the people involved will be taken to hospital.

More information as it comes to hand.

Paramedics are attending a car crash at Tuchekoi this morning. Contributed

EARLIER 9.15am:

TWO cars have reportedly crashed on the Old Bruce Highway at Tuchekoi this morning just before 9am.

Paramedics are enroute to the crash on Kenilworth Skyring Creek Rd and Old Bruce Highway after being alerted at 8.55am.

The number of people involved in the crash or their injuries is unknown yet.

More information as it comes to hand.