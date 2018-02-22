UPDATE: First flood watch issued for Mary River

Wet weather has disrupted one Gympie bus service and placed some roads at risk of closure.

Wet weather has disrupted one Gympie bus service and placed some roads at risk of closure. Trevor Veale

UPDATE 3.53PM: A MINOR flood watch has been issued for the Mary River, with 40-140mm in the river's catchment in the 24 hours before 9am this morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology also predicts further widespread rain falls of 50-100mm are expected over the next two days, with totals of up to 150mm expected in some isolated areas.

River rises above the minor flood level are possible from tomorrow in the catchments from Maryborough to Caboolture, including the Mary River, Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks, Pine and Caboolture rivers, and the Upper Brisbane River.

One Gympie school bus service has been cancelled and some roads have been inundated with water as the wet weather continues to drench the region.

Parents have been advised by James Nash State High School to organise collection for their children, with Polleys route 985 to North Deep Creek to cease operations at Tamaree Rd.

Two other roads in the region, Bauple Woolooga Rd at Gundiah and Gympie Kin Kin Rd at Como, are also covered with water.

Intermittent showeres have deluged the region throughout the day, with 75mm reported at Wolvi by resident Henry Cross.

It adds to the 67mm overnight which he had already recorded at 677am this morning.

According to the BoM, 82mm has fallen at Goomboorian, 41mm at Glenwood, and Gympie has received 27mm.

EARLIER: THE wet weather is set to continue in Gympie, at least for the next couple of days according to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock.

Gympie has seen 85mm of rain fall in the last 48 hours with more heavy falls on the radar for today, tomorrow and into the weekend.

The BoM are also closely monitoring a potential trough that may form off the Sunshine coast on Friday.

However, uncertainty remains about whether the trough would develop into a low pressure system that would see rainfall totals increase dramatically.

Gympie experienced falls of up to 45mm yesterday, while Dagun Pocket to our south recorded falls of 54mm.

The cause of the rain in a strong upper level, low pressure system over Queensland's central highlands.

"It is creating unstable conditions on shore,” Mr Crock said.

Temperature wise, the Gympie region will be more comfortable with the mercury set to sit between 25-27C into the weekend. Two degrees below the February average of 30C.

The Bureau of Meteorology was yesterday afternoon forecasting winds to ease to light from this afternoon, but that also would change if the trough deepens.

Daytime maximums would then return to 29 degrees on Saturday and 31 on Sunday. Conditions would be overcast through to at least Tuesday next week.

In other weather news despite a mid-month heatwave February has not been as hot as most would have thought.

According to stunning Bureau of Meteorology figures February's average temperature to date is actually slightly lower than normal.

That may be hard to believe given the record heatwave conditions from February 11-16 which saw the state-wide mean average exceed 40 degrees on consecutive days for the first time on record.

The run of day-time maximums well in excess of 30 degrees were enhanced by a dew point average equivalent to tropical Cairns.

But yesterday's 24.9 maximum and cool weather through to the weekend were likely to pull this February's average lower.