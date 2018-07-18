WATCH: Flames engulf huge hay shed at Sexton

Fireys fight Sexton blaze: Gympie firefighters tackle a blaze at Sexton

UPDATE: FIRE fighters say they are winning the battle to prevent the spread of a major shed fire at Sexton, but have called for extra equipment as the fight goes on.

The fire is believed to have taken hold in stored hay in a large shed.

Seven fire-fighting appliances, including both rural and urban crews, are now involved

A spokeswoman said Queensland Fire and Emergency crews were now waiting on the arrival of an excavator to help break a large quantity of hay into more manageable sections.

She said the fire, which began in a large 20m by 20m shed, spread to surrounding grass and had become a threat to other property.

The grassfire is now reported to have been controlled and fire crews are working to save what can be saved of the shed.

A shed fire at Sexton. PHIL COQUERAND

EARLIER: FIRIES are rushing to the scene of fully ablaze hay shed near Sexton, north west of Gympie.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire broke out about 3.20pm in the 20m x 20m hay shed on a private property near Devil Mt and Hayes Rd. The shed had become fully alight and the blaze had spread to an area of surrounding grass and was burning in an area about 30m x 40m.

A shed fire at Sexton. PHIL COQUERAND

One fire fighting appliance is on the scene and another six are on the way, including both rural and urban appliances.

A shed fire at Sexton. PHIL COQUERAND

The shed was described as fully involved in flames, which are believed to have taken hold in stored hay.

More information as it comes to hand.