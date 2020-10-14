UPDATE: Fireys backburn large circle around Curra fire overnight

Firefighters continue to monitor a fire at Curra this morning. (File photo).

UP TO 15 fire crews battled a vegetation fire at Curra yesterday afternoon with some working into the early hours of this morning to keep it contained.

The fire, that broke out yesterday afternoon between Raspberry Lane and Brunjes Rd near the vicinity of Harvey Siding Rd, was the size of “two football fields” by 3pm, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman said.

A wind change late in the afternoon made circumstances difficult and water bombers were used on the fire.

Rural firefighters yesterday put in fire breaks around the entire fire and then worked through until 2am this morning to widen it to ensure the width and depth was string enough, the spokeswoman said.

This morning seven crews are at the fire that is burning in grassland and vegetation and is currently contained.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time, the spokeswoman said.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 immediately.