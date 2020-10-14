Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters continue to monitor a fire at Curra this morning. (File photo).
Firefighters continue to monitor a fire at Curra this morning. (File photo).
News

UPDATE: Fireys backburn large circle around Curra fire overnight

Frances Klein
14th Oct 2020 8:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UP TO 15 fire crews battled a vegetation fire at Curra yesterday afternoon with some working into the early hours of this morning to keep it contained.

The fire, that broke out yesterday afternoon between Raspberry Lane and Brunjes Rd near the vicinity of Harvey Siding Rd, was the size of “two football fields” by 3pm, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman said.

A wind change late in the afternoon made circumstances difficult and water bombers were used on the fire.

RELATED: Fire of unknown size burns at Camp Kerr

Rural firefighters yesterday put in fire breaks around the entire fire and then worked through until 2am this morning to widen it to ensure the width and depth was string enough, the spokeswoman said.

This morning seven crews are at the fire that is burning in grassland and vegetation and is currently contained.

MORE NEWS: Father and son’s brutal attack on man at Southside chemist

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time, the spokeswoman said.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 immediately.

battle blaze curra fire fire crews gympie fires qfes
Gympie Times

Just In

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld
    • 14th Oct 2020 11:12 AM
    14 new COVID cases in NSW

    14 new COVID cases in NSW
    • 14th Oct 2020 10:57 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum stole morphine from ambulance to support her baby

        Premium Content Mum stole morphine from ambulance to support her baby

        News The Gympie court heard the Tin Can Bay mum had planned on selling the stolen morphine to provide for her four month old baby

        Fire of unknown size burns at Camp Kerr

        Premium Content Fire of unknown size burns at Camp Kerr

        News Army officers work alongside fireys to contain a fire burning in the Wide Bay...

        Teens taken to hospital following Mary Valley crash

        Premium Content Teens taken to hospital following Mary Valley crash

        News Two teenagers were taken to Gympie Hospital following a crash on Yabba Creek...

        • 14th Oct 2020 9:55 AM
        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites