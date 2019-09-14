UPDATE: Fires continue burning all over Gympie region

Emergency services on their way to a fire burning in Tuan Forest. Photo: Hayden Johnson/ Fraser Coast Chronicle ***FILE PHOTO***

FIRIES are continuing to monitor four separate blazes burning at Tuan Forest, Miva, Teewah Beach and Noosa.

The Tuan Forest fire appeared to ignite this morning, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services providing an initial report of the situation just before 10am:

"(QFES) is aware of a bushfire burning near Tuan Road, Tuan Forest,” read an update posted about 12:30pm.

"HQ Plantations crews will monitor this fire, which is posing no threat to property at this time.

"Smoke may affect nearby areas. If affected, residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

Miva (as of 12:20pm Saturday):

"The fire is smouldering within containment lines, and is posing no threat to property at this time. Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze. Residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

Noosa (as of 12:30pm Saturday):

"Please note: This bushfire warning is separate to the Peregian Beach fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is aware of Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews continuing to dampen down hotspots near Eenie Creek Road, Links Drive and Noosa Springs Drive, Noosa. Smoke may affect nearby areas. Residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

Teewah Beach (as of 6:30pm Friday):

"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is aware of a bushfire burning near the western break, between Double Island Point and Teewah Beach. The fire is contained and there is no threat to property at this time. Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews remain on scene and will continue to monitor the area. Smoke is affecting Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Coast and south to Boreen Point. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medication close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

One fire crew remained at each blaze as of 1pm.

More to come.