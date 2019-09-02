UPDATE: Firefighters contain Southside blaze

UPDATE 4pm:

THE bushfire burning at Southside has now been contained, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Roselea Avenue, Southside.

Firefighters have contained the blaze.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

EARLIER 3.30pm:

SOUTHSIDE residents are advised to keep up to date on a bushfire that is travelling from Roselea Avenue towards Eel Creek Road.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises residents to keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality,” QFES warns.

"Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.”

