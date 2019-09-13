UPDATE: Fire moves toward Double Island, smoke at Rainbow

THE bushfire still burning at Teewah Beach has moved towards its western break near Double Island Point, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service reports.

The fire, which has been burning since at least Sunday, had four crews keeping an eye on the area between Double Island Point and Teewah Beach as of midday today, the latest report states.

"The fire is contained and there is no threat to property at this time,” the update read.

"Smoke is affecting Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Coast and south to Boreen Point.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medication close by.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”