Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aerial drone photos of Teewah Beach, Great Sandy National Park, Queensland.
Aerial drone photos of Teewah Beach, Great Sandy National Park, Queensland. Patrick Woods
News

UPDATE: Fire moves toward Double Island, smoke at Rainbow

JOSH PRESTON
by
13th Sep 2019 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE bushfire still burning at Teewah Beach has moved towards its western break near Double Island Point, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service reports.

The fire, which has been burning since at least Sunday, had four crews keeping an eye on the area between Double Island Point and Teewah Beach as of midday today, the latest report states.

"The fire is contained and there is no threat to property at this time,” the update read.

"Smoke is affecting Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Coast and south to Boreen Point.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medication close by.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

bushfires 2019 bushfire update double island point gympie news teewah beach
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    CHILD PREDATOR: No jail for man who targeted girls online

    premium_icon CHILD PREDATOR: No jail for man who targeted girls online

    News An intellectually-impaired Maryborough man who used stolen underwear to masturbate over child pornography has walked away from court

    KILLER TEENS: Why young offenders impact more

    premium_icon KILLER TEENS: Why young offenders impact more

    Crime USQ criminologist explains why crime by kids shocks more

    55 fires still burning across Qld

    premium_icon 55 fires still burning across Qld

    News Experts are warning Queenslanders to stay vigilant

    Hanson demands changes to child support

    premium_icon Hanson demands changes to child support

    Politics Hanson wants overhaul to Australia’s ‘broken’ child support system