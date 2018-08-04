UPDATE: Fire-fighters monitoring 100 acres in Widgee

BREAKING: Four crews are on scene to battle a blaze, west of Gympie.

BREAKING: Four crews are on scene to battle a blaze, west of Gympie. Bev Lacey

UPDATE: Fire-fighters have contain a large grass-fire, west of Gympie.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said there was an estimated 100 acres alight but were contained yesterday.

"The fire is believed to have been started by a slasher but it was contained by about 4pm, yesterday,” the spokesman said.

"The crew were on the scene until 6pm just cleaning up and will be heading back there today to monitor it.

"We ask that if people see a fire ring they should ring triple 000 immediately.”

Backburning will be starting in the Wide Bay Region today.

"There will be eight rural fire trucks heading to Poona, with about 5ha burnt for hazard reduction burning before the active fire season and reduce the fuel loading area,” the spokesman said.

"Traditionally the fire season started on August 1 but crews will be backburning before it gets too dry.

BREAKING 2.40pm: Fire-fighters are working to contain a large grass-fire, west of Gympie.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said there's an estimated 20-40 acres alight at Widgee.

"We've had two crews there since 12.40pm working to contain the blaze,” the spokeswoman said.

"We have another two crews travelling to the scene now.”

The spokeswoman said crews are working to contain the fire before it spreads to harsher country.

"The main issue we have at the moment is how fast the fire is spreading,” the spokeswoman said.

"We're hoping to extinguish the head of the fire before it spreads to rougher country which will help slow it down.

"The fire is heading towards hilly country.”