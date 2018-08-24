UPDATE: Farmers report from bushfire at Woolooga

Cecilia "CC" Diaz-Petersen reporting on a bushfire close to her Woolooga farm on Thursday.

UPDATE Friday 7am:

WOOLOOGA farmers Cecilia "CC” Diaz-Petersen and Greg Petersen have told of the close proximity of a large bushfire to their farm burning to Gympie's west yesterday.

With the fire about 3km from their produce farm late yesterday afternoon, Ms Diaz-Petersen posted a live video to Facebook describing the scene with smoke billowing in the background.

Fire crews and water bombing helicopters were trying to contain the fire burning in steep, rugged country near Glen Echo Rd at Gundiah, 30km west of Gympie.

Mr Petersen said the fire behind their property was slow-moving due to low winds.

"It's slowly burning up in the high country; hopefully the rain gets here before it gets to our property,” Mr Petersen said.

Greg Petersen of Petersen's Farm at Woolooga. Contributed

But he said a sudden wind lift could fan the fire in any direction.

"Fifteen years ago (a bushfire) took three weeks to burn from Glen Echo to here and it sat on the top of the ridge of the mountain about a 1km away for a week,” he said.

"Then within half an hour it came down the hill because there was a north-westerly blowing and it just raced through these properties in a matter of 10 minutes.”

Last night Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported crews would remain on scene, constructing fire breaks in an effort to contain the fire.

Smoke from a bushfire behind Petersen's Farm at Woolooga. Contributed

Residents were advised to stay informed and decide what actions to take if the situation changed.

"The fire is posing no threat to property at this time,” QFES reported last night.

"Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the night.

"If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

EARLIER Thursday 6pm:

WATER bombing helicopters and firefighters were busy yesterday keeping control of a blaze which started near Glen Echo.

More than 17 firefighting crews were still on the scene at 4.40pm, and expected to work into the night.

A QFES spokesman said a "strike team” was on its way to give them a break this morning, and they were optimistic that forecast showers this afternoon would help.

It is the latest in what has been an active week for firies, with at least three other bushfires since Sunday, including one at North Deep Creek in which residents were told to prepare to leave.