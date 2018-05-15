UPDATE: Dumb luck catches roller hockey thief

ROBBED: The Australian roller hockey senior men's team, pictured on the side line in Gympie over the weekend, were robbed while staying at a Gympie Motel.

ROBBED: The Australian roller hockey senior men's team, pictured on the side line in Gympie over the weekend, were robbed while staying at a Gympie Motel. LEEROY TODD

UPDATE Tuesday 9am:

THERE'S luck and there's dumb luck and the outcome to this Gympie robbery has both.

Just 24 hours after a visiting professional roller hockey team had numerous items stolen from a Gympie motel, a man was spotted parading the gear down Mary St.

The wronged Senior Australian roller hockey team was at The Royal Hotel on Friday night when they were alerted to a man wearing the team's track pants walking in the CBD carrying a matching back pack that had been stolen the night before, Gympie police sergeant Gregg Davey said.

The Australian jumper stolen from a Gympie motel room on Thursday. contributed

Members of the team followed the man to Coles, where police were waiting for the alleged thief, an 18-year-old man who was wanted by police for a number of other alleged break and enter and fraud and stealing offences in the Gympie region.

The items stolen from the Muster Inn, including clothing, passports, insulin pens and contact lenses were recovered from the back pack.

The man appeared in court on Saturday on eight charges, including offences relating to two break ins to a Lawrence St business in April, shoplifting and using stolen bank cards.

He was remanded in custody until next Monday.

EARLIER: Visiting hockey players robbed at Gympie motel

HUNDREDS of roller hockey players descended on Gympie on the weekend for the Trans Tasman Test series.

Unfortunately for some of those players, they will leave Gympie with a very bad taste in their mouth after heartless thieves broke into their motel room at the Muster Inn on Thursday and stole a large number of items including vital medicine for a life threatening condition.

Among the many items taken were three life saving insulin pens used by a diabetic on the team, an Australian jumper, passports, laptop, headphones, electric shaver, Puma backpack, keys and contact lenses.

The Puma backpack stolen from a motel room in Gympie on Thursday. cibntributed

Gympie police have asked if anybody has seen any of the items in Gympie or on social media to please call Crimestoppers.

Offender/s have entered the room and taken the following:

Australian uniform jumper (as depicted above)

North face duffle bag

Australian Passports

Silver coloured Apple Mac laptop and charger

Two sets of headphones

Puma backpack (Australian coat of arms in gold on backpack) (as depicted above).

Braun brand electric shaver and quantity of toiletries.

Keys - Upon Hockey Stick key ring. Second key ring tagged with green logo 'Nanjing world roller games'.

Five sets of contact lenses.

Insulin - three pens (one orange and blue and two grey)

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.