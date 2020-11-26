UPDATE: Driver taken to SCUH after car rolls near Imbil

UPDATE:

A PERSON, it is not known if it is a man or a woman, has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital following a single vehicle rollover on the Mary Valley Highway just after 4pm today.

A QAS spokeswoman said the person of unknown age was transported to SCUH in a stable condition and was being treated for a “spinal precaution”.

The person is believed to have been out of the car by the time emergency workers arrived on the scene.

EARLIER: POLICE, ambulance and fireys are rushing to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on the Mary Valley Highway near the Kandanga and Imbil turn-offs.

Chatsworth and Kybong get $1.5 million project to improve the safety of local road users

A QAS spokeswoman has just said the call came in at 4.17pm and a crew was on its way to the scene. It is not known how many people were travelling in the car or how sever the injuries are, or indeed if anybody has been injured.

A Police Media spokeswoman said police too were still enroute to the scene.

More information as it comes to hand.