UPDATE: Double fatality at Murgon, highway blocked off

The site of the single vehicle crash just outside of Murgon. Photo: Kate McCormack

The site of the single vehicle crash just outside of Murgon. Photo: Kate McCormack

BREAKING: Wondai Police Sergeant Brad Fewtell confirmed at 12pm today there was a single vehicle crash along the Bunya highway near Murgon.

As a result the two occupants, a male and female, have been pronounced deceased at the scene.

He said traffic diversions were in place as the highway was blocked off in both directions.

The road is expected to be shut for several hours.

A forensic crash unit will be investigating the scene further.

More information to follow.