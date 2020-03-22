Menu
The site of the single vehicle crash just outside of Murgon. Photo: Kate McCormack
The site of the single vehicle crash just outside of Murgon. Photo: Kate McCormack
UPDATE: Double fatality at Murgon, highway blocked off

Kate McCormack
Laura Blackmore
,
22nd Mar 2020 1:50 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM
BREAKING: Wondai Police Sergeant Brad Fewtell confirmed at 12pm today there was a single vehicle crash along the Bunya highway near Murgon.

As a result the two occupants, a male and female, have been pronounced deceased at the scene.

He said traffic diversions were in place as the highway was blocked off in both directions.

The road is expected to be shut for several hours.

A forensic crash unit will be investigating the scene further.

More information to follow.

 

