UPDATE: Double blow on Bruce Highway crash zone

VIDEO: Gunalda Crash: Crews have responded to the scene of a crash at Gunalda earlier today.

UPDATE 12.30pm: A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a two car crash on the Bruce Highway at Gunalda that could have been far worse than it was.

Wet weather has contributed to the accident which occurred about 11am at the southern end of the Gunalda Range overtaking lanes.

Tiaro police officer Bob Knight said both cars were travelling north in the rain when one went out of control, skidded about 100m, took out a road sign, hit the dividing wall in the middle of the highway and then came to a halt; the second car then came around a corner and slammed into the first.

Three young occupants of the Rav 4 were unhurt but clearly shocked and upset by the crash. A male travelling in the ute was also unhurt, but a woman in the ute had to be transported by ambulance to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Senior Constable Knight said the crash was the third in two weeks on the same 400m stretch of Bruce Highway.

He said today's wet conditions had contributed to the crash, and urged drivers to slow down in the rain.

EARLIER: Emergency services are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway in overtaking lanes at the start of the Gunalda Range.

It is believed there are no serious injuries to anyone involved in the accident which occurred about 11am, and that all occupants of both cars involved are safely out of the vehicles.

A blue Rav 4 and a ute remain "crushed" together as a result of the crash, and are partially blocking north-bound traffic on the Bruce Highway, though traffic is still flowing in both directions.

The front of the Rav 4 has been described as "very crumpled".

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY service workers are on their way to a two vehicle accident on the Bruce Highway near the new service station at Gunalda, north of Gympie.

Early reports indicate there may be multiple patients involved.

A QAS spokesman has reported that there are two vehicles involved in the crash but authorities are still unable to report how serious it is.

It has taken placeon the Bruce Highway at Gunalda, near the Shadbolt Road intersection, reportedly.

Motorists travelling north from Gympie or through the Gunalda area should be cautious until more information comes to hand.