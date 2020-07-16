UPDATE: Dodgy Gympie highway could be up for big makeover

The scene of a truck and care crash on the Mary Valley Highway on Tuesday.

The scene of a truck and care crash on the Mary Valley Highway on Tuesday.

UPDATE:

TRANSPORT and Main Roads says it has responded to concerns raised about the state of the Mary Valley Highway between Amamoor and Kandanga and is undertaking a study to determine if the 5km stretch does need a major upgrade.

TOP GYMPIE STORIES TODAY:

5 Gympie benders that did not end well

72 people facing charges today as Gympie courts overflow

REVEALED: The Gympie suburb paying the highest rates

Concerns about what has been described as the “grossly substandard” major arterial from the Mary Valley into Gympie were reignited this week following an accident near Kandanga involving an excavator and a ute.

Mary Valley councillor Bob Fredman, a former head council engineer, expressed grave concerns about the road 12 months ago, and repeated them this week, saying as far as he knew there had been no response from Main Roads to the concerns raised by both himself and former mayor Mick Curran.

“I said that the Mary Valley Rd between Amamoor and Kandanga is the worst section of state arterial road I know of. Given the bends, the bumps, the speeds, and the trucks, it’s an accident waiting to happen all of the time,” Mr Fredman said.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said they were aware of the crash on the Mary Valley Highway on Tuesday - a crash which, at the time, police believed had been triggered by a pot hole.

“We are investigating and will undertake any works identified,” the DTMR spokesperson said.

“Our maintenance contractor, Gympie Regional Council, conducts weekly inspections of Mary Valley Road and carries out any identified repairs as soon as possible,” they said.

“We are completing a project proposal to determine if an upgrade to the road between Mary Valley Link Road and Kandanga-Imbil Road is warranted.

“If warranted, any future funding will be subject to competing state-wide priorities.

“We have received some inquiries about upgrading this section and have responded.”

EARLIER:

SAFETY concerns over a “grossly substandard” stretch of the Mary Valley Highway have been reignited following Tuesday’s terrifying incident involving an excavator and a ute near Kandanga.

Three people escaped serious injury when the excavator landed on the ute after tipping off a truck travelling on the busy arterial.

READ MORE: Councillor’s push for ‘grossly substandard’ road to be improved

SHOCKING: Dramatic scenes as escavator falls on to ute on Mary Valley Highway

Police said at the time the truck had been carrying the excavator when it hit a pothole, causing it to a blow a tire and lose control.

The Mary Valley Highway is the responsibility of the State Government, and is the gateway to the Mary Valley, carrying an ever increasing volume of traffic.

The scene of a truck and car crash on the Mary Valley Highway on Tuesday, where three people were involved.

Valley councillor Bob Fredman, a former director of engineering with the council, has described the 5km stretch between Amamoor and Kandanga as “the worst section of state arterial road I know of” and 12 months ago tried to get action on improving it.

“I said that the Mary Valley Rd between Amamoor and Kandanga is the worst section of state arterial road I know of. Given the bends, the bumps, the speeds, and the trucks, it’s an accident waiting to happen all of the time,” Mr Fredman said yesterday.

Councillor Bob Fredman Mary Valley Highway.

“After I raised it in council the first time, I understand the Mayor at the time raised it with Main Roads. I have heard nothing since.

The scene of a truck and care crash on the Mary valley Highway, where three people are being assessed by paramedics.

“I myself raised it at a private meeting with the acting District Director last year. Again, I have heard nothing since.

“The lack of any response suggests that Main Roads doesn’t care. The Mary Valley Road is at the a—-end of the Bundaberg TMR district, and also at the a—-end of the Toowoomba TMR region.

“But I care. Thank God no one was hurt in yesterday’s horrendous accident. But one day the road will get someone unless something is done soon.”

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has been contacted for a response.

An excavator landed on the front of a Ute on the Mary valley Highway this morning. Photos: Maddie Manwaring