UPDATE: Details released on Long Flat fatality

TRAGEDY: Scenes from the crash on Mary Valley Highway that claimed the life of Karen Zahner.

TRAGEDY: Scenes from the crash on Mary Valley Highway that claimed the life of Karen Zahner. Jacob Carson

POLICE have released more details of the tragic crash that claimed the life of beloved Gympie cafe manager Karen Zahner on Tuesday afternoon.

Headed by the Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Investigations Unit, Nambour's senior constable Evan Condon said there had been no charges laid but he could confirm the two vehicle's movements before they struck on the Mary Valley Highway near Birt Rd about 3.30pm.

"The Ford sedan travelling north (driven by a 27-year-old man) crossed into the path of the Hyundai (driven by Mrs Zahner)," Snr Cnst Condon said.

"The crash occurred in the southbound lane."

Bill and Karen Zahner David Crossley

The reason is unknown at this stage, Snr Cnst said.

He said the results from blood samples would not be available for up to six weeks.

The investigation is focusing on fatigue and inattention, mechanical failure and drink or drug driving, he said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Karen's husband Bill Zahner, who was a passenger in the car, is in a critical condition in hospital and is believed to have had surgery for internal injuries.

The driver of the other car suffered minor injuries.

As a manager of the Cooloola Specialist Coffee Shop alongside her husband, Karen was a much-loved member of the Gympie community.

Snr Cnst Condon is appealing to drivers to pay attention not only on the roads but to the hours leading up to driving that can cause fatigue.