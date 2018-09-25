UPDATE: Crews try to contain fast-moving Gootchie fire

Residents in Gootchie and GUndiah, north of Gympie have been warned by fire authorities to prepare to leave.

UPDATE, Tuesday, 5.50pm:

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (has just issued an update on the Gootchie bushfire.

Residents are warned again to be prepared to leave and that conditions could worsen quickly.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly,” says QFES.

Currently as at 5.20pm Tuesday 25 September, a fast-moving bushfire is travelling from Bauple Woolooga Road and Longs Road, Gootchie in a north-westerly direction towards Dakins Road and Tram Road, Gundiah. The fire is likely to impact Dakins Road and Tram Road.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.”

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

EARLIER:

A FIRE burning north of Gympie has worsened, according to the latest warning from QFES.

The fire is burning near Gootchie, about 50km north of Gympie, and 36km north east of Woolooga.

Currently as at 4pm Tuesday 25 September, a fast-moving bushfire is travelling from Bauple Woolooga Road and Longs Road, Gootchie in a north-westerly direction towards Dakins Road and Tram Road, Gundiah.

The fire is likely to impact Dakins Road and Tram Road.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. Residents should not expect a firefighter at their door.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Bushfire warning level is now WATCH AND ACT

Residents need to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan. If they do not have a plan, or intend to leave, they should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

. Advise family and friends of your plan.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

. Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

. Take action to protect your livestock.

. Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

. Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

. Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.