UPDATE: Crews called to two grass fires in Gympies's west

UPDATE 2PM: FIREYS have been kept busy in Gympie's western regions, with two fires breaking out within 40 minutes of each other.

Crews were first called to reports of a paddock fire at a homestead at Elgin Vale on Manumbar Rd at 12.40pm.

A QFS spokesman said the fire was under control by 1.30pm, and no structures were damaged.

While those crews were working on that blaze, another fire started at a Glenbar Rd property at The Palms at 1.25PM

The spokesman said crews arrived to find a number of spot fires burning in debris on the property.

It is the third emergency to break in the region in the past 15 minutes with two crashes being reported, and the second fire in the region is as many days after a shed burned down at Curra yesterday.