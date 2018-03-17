UPDATE: Crash victim cut from wrecked vehicle

RESCUE: One rescue helicopter is on the scene and another on the way after a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash west of Gympie.

RESCUE: One rescue helicopter is on the scene and another on the way after a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash west of Gympie. Erle Levey

UPDATE: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service officers have used hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment to rescue a person trapped in wreckage after a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway at Booubyjan.

Latest information from ambulance, fire crews and police indicates the crash happened between 10.30am and 11.45am.

Three people were involved in the crash, according to Queensland Ambulance Service media.

At least one of them is thought to have been seriously injured in the head-on collision.

With rescue crews and investigators still on the scene, no further information is immediately available.

More as it comes to hand.

Meanwhile, earlier:

A SECOND rescue helicopter is on the way to the scene of a fatal head-on crash in the west Gympie region, an ambulance official has just confirmed.

The two-vehicle crash, involving three people, occurred just before 11.50am, the official said.

One person is reported trapped in the wreckage of one of the vehicles and another has died, the Queensland Ambulance Service said.

The crash occurred on the Burnett Highway near Booubyjan, near Murgon Gayndah Road.

A chopper is already on the scene and another was on the way at last report.

More information as it comes to hand. .