UPDATE: Council reveals problem that closed Gympie pool

Gympie's heated pool is to remain closed until early next week as the council works to repair an issue with the roof.

Gympie's heated pool is to remain closed until early next week as the council works to repair an issue with the roof. Jacob Carson

UPDATE 3PM: THE heated pool at Gympie's new aquatic centre may not be reopen until early next week as the building undergoes repairs to fix a problem with its roof.

A Gympie Regional Council spokesman said the issue has been identified and repair work is now under way.

A council spokesman said the problem was not structural.

"Structural engineers were on site Thursday 27 June to assess the internal ceiling around the indoor heated pool area and have confirmed an issue regarding the acoustic panels and the stripping material which border each panel," he said.

"Council staff will be on site today and over the weekend removing some of the stripping. However, some work will require specific equipment, which may delay the reopening until early next week.

Gympie Regional Council apologise for any inconvenience."

THURSDAY 2.40PM: GYMPIE Regional Council has released a statement that the heated pool at the Aquatic Centre has been forced to close due to unforeseen circumstances.

SNEAK PEEK: Amazing drone footage of the next stage of the River to Rail Trail through Gympie

The winners in this week's Gympie council budget for 2019/2020

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the internal heated pool at the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) will be closed today (Thursday June 27).

Gympie Aquatic centre indoor heated pool has been closed due to safety concerns. Renee Albrecht

"It has been identified that there may be an issue with the ceiling panels and an assessment needs to be undertaken to ensure the facility is safe for the community and no further issues exist.

"Council has engaged a structural engineer to investigate the issue and will be on site at the ARC this morning to assess the situation. A report will then be provided to council.

Aquatic Centre heated indoor pool has been closed due to safety concerns. LEEROY TODD

Council is working with Belgravia and will reopen the pool as soon as possible in the lead-up to the school holidays."