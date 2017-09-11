UPDATE: Mary St asbestos fears probed, safety work on site

A section of Mary St has been roped off where part of a building eaves has caved in.

UPDATE: 4.45PM

THE contracting firm Queensland Asbestos Management Services has confirmed a "make-safe" operation has been carried out at the site of a possible asbestos hazard in Mary St.

But managing director Martin Brown said this did not mean there was any confirmation of an asbestos hazard.

"Our boys are on the site doing what we call a 'make-safe' and while they are up there they will be preparing a report," he said.

He said the next step was for the report to be considered and action authorised.

"We carried out an asbestos management plan on the site some years ago.

"But our client is the owner of the building and they will decide on any public statements," he said.

UPDATE: 4.20pm:

Safety workers have worked through the afternoon at the site of a possible asbestos hazard in Mary St, but the full extent of any threat will not be known today.

The workers said they could offer no further information, but The Gympie Times has been told the first stage was limited to making the area safe.

It is understood assessments of any possible hazard and the details of repair work are yet to be carried out.

UPDATE 3.30pm:

THE Gympie Regional Council can not confirm if material covering the footpath near Fiveways Roundabout contained asbestos until buildings inspectors arrive later today.

A council spokeswoman said a barrier was placed around the area on Saturday morning to ensure public safety and the building owner was contacted and requested to remove the material immediately.

The council was advised that it would be removed today and are waiting for confirmation.

Queensland Work Health and Safety were notified and are working with the owner of the building.

A former roofer who suffers from asbestosis remains concerned the material has been left exposed since Friday evening.

EARLIER:

A GYMPIE man whose lungs have collapsed "too many times to name" due to asbestos poisoning, fears Mary St shoppers are being exposed to the same deadly fibres.

For years he had worried about broken and exposed fibro in the eaves of a Mary St building near the post office but on Saturday he was shocked to see the fibro had collapsed and was lying shattered on the CBD footpath.

The former Sydney roofer, who was diagnosed with asbestosis 15 years ago, said the fallen material, which he believes is decades-old fibro had been blocked off only with tape.

He said cordoning off the area would not stop poisonous asbestos fibres from entering the air and putting people at risk.

"It's the dust," he said.

"I worry about the people walking around Mary St.

"People don't realise in any eaves where there's fibro you get the dust from the fibro."

RELATED: Investigators rate Plaza asbestos exposure risk

Asbestos was allegedly found during the expansion of Sunshine Plaza last week. Patrick Woods

The Gympie local said he first brought the problem to the attention of the Gympie council four years ago when he noticed a hole in the eave, but he said he got no response.

"For some reason I don't think people actually care what happens to fibro in Gympie," he said.

The man said while he has far outlasted his "15 years to live" diagnosis, the chronic lung disease completely devastated his life.

He went from being a family man running his own business and heavily involved in sports to living on a disability pension, not being able to keep up with his children and depending on steroids to stop his lungs collapsing.

He said asbestos exposure destroyed people.

"People are fit people and at the end of it they're stuck in a wheelchair with an oxygen mask just trying to breathe."

The Gympie Times is awaiting a response from the Gympie Regional Council.

ASBESTOS FACTS