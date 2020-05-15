Menu
NATIONAL PARK FIRE: a Queensland Parks and Wildlife fire fighting crew in action.
UPDATE: Cooran car fire and Booubyjan crash overnight

Arthur Gorrie
15th May 2020 7:31 AM
POLICE are investigating a car fire in national park near Cooran, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said this morning.

He said a Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service fire crew appeared to have the fire under control or extinguished.

The incident occurred at Jampot Creek Rd in Tuchekoi National Park and fire fighters arrived at the scene about 7.05am, he said.

They found a car burning and surrounded by burning vegetation.

The vehicle was badly burnt out near a walking trail leading to the Pomona area, he said.

Paramedics responded to a crash on the Burnett Highway near Booubyjan overnight.
In other news overnight police and paramedics were called to a single vehicle truck rollover on the Burnett Highway at Boouybyjan just after midnight.

All lanes of the highway were affected and police were forced to direct traffic around the crash area.

QFES Media said the truck driver was out of the vehicle when its officers arrived at the scene, on the Burnett Highway near Holroyd Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said ambos were notified of the crash at 12.03am.

They treated a man in his 50s, who reported back and rib pain. They took him for treatment at the Gayndah Health Service, the spokesman said.

