UPDATE: Close shave after car starts Glastonbury bushfire

IT WAS a close shave in Glastonbury this afternoon after car repair works gone wrong sparked a bushfire at a local property and threatened housing at around 1:00pm.

UPDATE 5pm

Local Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were able to get this afternoon's Glastonbury bushfire under control in around 20 minutes, Gympie Station officer Cameron Nicol said.

He said the fire had sparked in the grass of a Wyuna Drive before travelling in a south-easterly direction towards Wyuna Drive, Conway Court and Glastonbury Road.

Officer Nicol said seven crews (three urban, four rural) had been tasked to the scene to control the blaze.

He said crews on the North Coast remained busy with various other spotfires in the region.

Officer Nicol reported no fires within close range of Gympie itself as at 4pm.

QFES Media advised no crews were required on scene as at 4:35pm.

UPDATE 1:35pm

RESIDENTS are being told to "stay informed” after a bushfire broke out at Glastonbury earlier this afternoon.

QFES reported the fire was "travelling from Wyuna Drive in a south-easterly direction towards Wyuna Drive, Conway Court and Glastonbury Road” in their latest update at 1:20pm.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes,” the update read.

An unspecified number of QFES crews are on scene.

Initial reports came through of a car on fire on Wyuna Drive at 1:00pm.

The fire's official cause is unknown at this stage.

More to come.

BREAKING 1:19pm

AN apparent car fire at a Glastonbury address is reportedly threatening houses in the area.

More information as it comes to hand.