UPDATE: Close call for family stuck on Carlo Sand Blow

A family of five is reportedly trapped atop cliffs at Rainbow Beach.

UPDATE 5:00pm

RAINBOW Beach senior lifeguard Liam Toohey was able to help an Italian family stuck on the Carlo Sand Blow to safety this afternoon, but said they could have been in serious danger if they had been trapped a mere few hours later.

Mr Toohey said he and two local men successfully carried out the rescue after the family of five - including three children aged three, five and seven - became stuck early this afternoon.

"They tried to climb down to get to the beach and became stranded and froze,” he said.

"I know the cliff pretty well, so me and two locals jumped in the car and went down there.

"We were able to climb it and help them back up.”

Mr Toohey said the rising tide could have prevented the makeshift rescue crew from being able to reach the family from the bottom of the cliff.

He said a rescue helicopter may have been required in alternative conditions at the scene.

A QFS spokesperson confirmed all people involved in the apparent cliff emergency were safe upon a fire crew's arrival at the scene.

The spokesperson said one crew attended the scene and noted all involved were safe before leaving at approximately 3:15pm.

UPDATE 3:27pm

Surf Lifesaving crews were reportedly on the scene during the incident.

It is unclear whether other emergency services attended.

More to come.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY crews are racing to the coast following reports that a family has been caught on a cliff at Rainbow Beach.

A QFS spokesman said two crews had been dispatched to the popular tourist spot, with initial reports saying five people are stuck in what authorities have described as a vertical rescue situation.

More as it becomes available.