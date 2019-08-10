UPDATE: Cause of morning Gympie power outage revealed

Energex are responding to a sizeable outage in the Gympie region this morning. FILE PHOTO

UPDATE

ENERGEX are now reporting 726 customers remain affected by seven separate outages around the Gympie region.

That number is down from 1,461 earlier this morning, caused in large part by a fallen power line on North Deep Creek Rd.

629 people were without power in Gympie itself, but now that number has shrunk to just 31.

314 people remain affected in Tamaree, 202 in Chatsworth and 97 in North Deep Creek.

BREAKING 11am

MORE than 1000 Gympie region residents have lost power this morning as Energex crews work to restore a fallen power line in the region.

The Energex website reports 1,461 customers have been affected by emergency outages in the Gympie Regional Council area as of 11am, including 629 in Gympie itself, followed by 314 in Tamaree and 202 in Chatsworth.

An Energex spokesman said a fault had been detected in the form of a fallen power line on North Deep Creek Rd.

97 North Deep Creek residents have lost power in their homes.

The spokesman said crews were on the scene and working to restore the fault, and hoped to have "at least some” of the outages restored within the hour.

More to come.