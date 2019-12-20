UPDATE: Car wrecked in Gympie Bruce Highway crash

UPDATE

Queensland Ambulance Service have confirmed neither of the two people involved in this afternoon’s crash suffered life-threatening injuries and have been taken to Gympie Hospital.

“At 5.14pm, a two-vehicle crash was reported on the Bruce Highway. Paramedics treated two patients with non-life threatening injuries transporting both stable to Gympie Hospital,” the QAS update read.

Bruce Highway Crash

A witness at the scene said a small white car had collided with a van, before veering off the road and crashing into an embankment.

Photos from the scene show one of the cars sustained serious damage.

Bruce Highway Crash

PARAMEDICS are on scene of a two-vehicle crash at the Bruce Highway on ramp near Inglewood Rd, Gympie this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews responded to a call at that location at 5:14pm, arriving to find two patients in need of treatment.

The spokesman said both patients appeared to be suffering from non life-threatening injuries.

More to come.