UPDATE: Car wrecked in Gympie Bruce Highway crash
UPDATE
Queensland Ambulance Service have confirmed neither of the two people involved in this afternoon’s crash suffered life-threatening injuries and have been taken to Gympie Hospital.
“At 5.14pm, a two-vehicle crash was reported on the Bruce Highway. Paramedics treated two patients with non-life threatening injuries transporting both stable to Gympie Hospital,” the QAS update read.
A witness at the scene said a small white car had collided with a van, before veering off the road and crashing into an embankment.
Photos from the scene show one of the cars sustained serious damage.
PARAMEDICS are on scene of a two-vehicle crash at the Bruce Highway on ramp near Inglewood Rd, Gympie this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews responded to a call at that location at 5:14pm, arriving to find two patients in need of treatment.
The spokesman said both patients appeared to be suffering from non life-threatening injuries.
