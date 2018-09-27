UPDATE: Car crashes at Gympie fast food hub

A car has reportedly crashed into a shop in a popular Gympie fast food precinct.

A car has reportedly crashed into a shop in a popular Gympie fast food precinct. Philippe Coquerand

UPDATE 3:36pm

A POLICE officer at the scene of the Gympie fast food precinct shopfront crash on River Road this afternoon said inquiries were still being made as to the cause of the crash.

The officer said no-one involved had been injured when the sedan hit the window of a storefront at around 2:44pm, but the vehicle had sustained minor damage.

A QAS spokesman confirmed no injuries had occurred as a result of the crash and their assistance was not required on scene.

BREAKING 3:00pm

A CAR has reportedly crashed into a shop window at the Gympie fast food precinct on River Road this afternoon.

Emergency services first received word of the crash at approximately 2:44pm and were on the way to the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said no serious injuries had been reported as yet.

One motorist said traffic had backed up on the Bruce Highway but it was unclear whether the incident had caused any delays.

More information as it comes to hand.