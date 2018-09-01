UPDATE: Bushfire north of Gympie declared safe

A fire is burning out of control at Munna Creek, west of Glenwood

A fire is burning out of control at Munna Creek, west of Glenwood Craig Warhurst

UPDATE 10:00am

A spokesman from QFES communications confirmed the vegetation fire burning west of Glenwood at Munna Creek was under control this morning.

The fire has been declared safe after 18 QFES crews were on scene working to contain the fire when it was burning out of control from 4pm yesterday afternoon.

The spokesman said no crews were currently on scene, but patrols would take place to monitor the status of the fire at approximately 1pm this afternoon.

He said the fire was expected to continue burning within the established perimeter for anywhere up to a couple of days, but would present no danger unless there was an unexpected breach of containment.

A fire fighter is believed to have been injured battling the blaze.

A QFES spokeswoman said yesterday properties along the Bauple Woolooga Road were being heavily impacted by smoke from the fire but they were not aware as yet if any houses or sheds were threatened.

EARLIER

A FIRE fighter is believed to have been injured and multiple crews are on the scene of a fire burning out of control west of Glenwood, at Munna Creek.

The QFES has reported that 18 Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene of the vegetation fire burning near Blowers Road at Munna Creek which started early this afternoon.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire, which broke out earlier this afternoon, they said. A QFES spokeswoman said properties along the Bauple Woolooga Road were being heavily impacted by smoke from the fire but they were not aware as yet if any houses or sheds were threatened.

It was not knowm exactly what started the fire, and how much land was alight. Fire fighters have managed to contain the southern boundary of the blaze and the western and eastern boundaries.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.