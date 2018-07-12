UPDATE: Bruce Highway reopens after truck crash

Bruce Highway and Normanby Bridge closed after truck collision: Bruce Highway and Normanby Bridge closed after truck collision.

Truck hits Normanby bridge in Gympie.

UPDATE 4:00pm

Gympie Police have confirmed the Bruce Highway has been reopened.

EARLIER

UPDATE 2:20pm

Queensland Police Service has advised through its Twitter account that the Bruce Highway northbound lane has been reopened.

"The Bruce Highway has just reopened at Gympie,” the post read.

"Please be patient though, there are still delays southbound.”

EARLIER 1:30pm

GYMPIE traffic has descended into chaos following this morning's wide load collision on the Bruce Highway.

The Bruce Highway remains closed, along with the southbound lane travelling across the Normanby Bridge.

The northbound lane of Normanby Bridge remains open for diversions.

Gympie Police traffic units remain on the scene as engineers and inspectors from the Department of Transport and Main Roads conduct their assessments of the Mary Valley Road overpass where the impact occurred just after 7am.

Traffic chaos on the Bruce Highway and Normanby Bridge continues. Frances Klein

Cranes are currently hooked up to the unspecified load on top of the truck, with readjustments expected to be made within hours.

One motorist caught up in the standstill said Power Rd was "banked up from one end to the other” while her usual 5-7 minute journey took 35 minutes due to the disruptions.

A The Gympie Times journalist said the southbound lane of the Bruce Highway was blocked from Gympie Central up to the Channon St turnoff, and standstills were also reported at Kidd Bridge heading to Southside.

Traffic chaos on the Bruce Highway and Normanby Bridge continues. Frances Klein

Gympie Police Sergeant Scott Poole said diversions were still in place for highway traffic via Brisbane Road, Graham Street, River Road and Centro Way.

Sgt Poole said delays were dependant on TMR assessments and how long the readjustment process takes.

Police are advising all motorists travelling to Southside use the Kidd Bridge route.

More updates to come.

EARLIER

UPDATE 10:00am

GYMPIE Police have confirmed Normanby Bridge and both lanes of the Bruce Highway will be closed for "at least an hour or two” following a truck crash this morning.

Traffic diversions in both the north and southbound routes are being enforced by Police units.

The vehicle, carrying an unspecified heavy load, impacted with the "hole in the wall” overpass in the northbound lane of the Bruce Highway at approximately 7:20am.

A Gympie Police officer said the load had become unbalanced after the impact, and cranes would be required on scene to re-balance the load before the truck can continue.

Inspectors and engineers from the Department of Main Roads will be on scene to inspect the stability of the bridge.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.

EARLIER

BREAKING 7:45am

TRAFFIC crews remain on the scene of a truck crash at the Mary Valley Road overpass this morning.

Gympie Police Sergeant Scott Poole said the vehicle had impacted with the "hole in the wall” overpass near Hughes Terrace at around 7:20am.

Sgt Poole said the truck was blocking one of the two northbound lanes, but traffic had been able to navigate around the crash zone through the other lane.

The driver received no injuries and no Ambulance crew was required at the scene.

A Main Roads crew is expected to investigate the scene along with the Police traffic crew.

Sgt Poole said the scene would "hopefully” be clear in the next half hour.

More as it comes to hand.