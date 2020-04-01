UPDATE: Boy ‘crushed’ in quad bike crash

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has airlifted a teenage boy to hospital after he was injured in a quad bike rollover at Kilkivan this morning. Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has airlifted a teenage boy to hospital after he was injured in a quad bike rollover at Kilkivan this morning. Photo: Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

UPDATE 2PM

THE RACQ LifeFlight Rescue has confirmed it airlifted a teenage boy to hospital this morning after a serious quad bike crash at Kilkivan.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics responded to a “single-vehicle rollover” on Thomas and Kilkivan Tansey Roads after being notified of the incident at 9am.

The rescue chopper was then called to a private property, after the boy reportedly lost control of the bike and rolled it along a creek bank.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has airlifted a teenage boy to hospital after he was injured in a quad bike rollover at Kilkivan this morning.

His upper body was crushed by the impact as the quad bike kept rolling and landed upside down in the creek.

RACQ reported the boy was able to raise the alarm himself, prompting paramedics to rush to the scene.

He was treated for upper body injuries and flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to the scene of a serious quad bike accident at Kilkivan this morning.

News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics responded to a “single-vehicle rollover” on Thomas and Kilkivan Tansey Roads after being notified of the incident at 9am.

A QAS media spokesman said a male patient had sustained “significant abdominal injuries” in a quad bike rollover, but appeared to be in a stable condition at the time of reporting.

The rescue chopper remains at the scene as emergency services decide on hospital transport.

More to come.