UPDATE: BOM 'No cause for alarm' for Gympie waterways

Roads closed in the region due to recent weather. Will Hunter

UPDATE AT 4.30PM, SUNDAY OCTOBER 14:

BOM meteorologist Michael Knepp has stated there is no cause for alarm for residents regarding river heights.

Although earlier reported that the majority of river heights were holding at steady or falling, that situation has reversed and most levels are rising, but at this stage there is little risk of flooding.

"The majority of the heavy rainfall has occurred elsewhere,” Mr Knepp stated.

He also confirmed that heights are set to peak soon with rainfall due to ease over the next couple of days.

Where the waterways have risen above roads and spillways are:

Cooroy Creek at Cooroy - 3.25m above bridge

Cooroora Creek at Pomona - 0.95m above road

Six Mile Creek at Lake MacDonald Dam - 0.35m above spillway

Deep Creek at Cedar Pocket Dam - 0.33m above spillway

Tinana Creek at Bauple East - 1.78m above bridge

Tinana Creek at Teddington Weir - 0.80m above weir

Bunya Creek at Booral Rd - 0.20m above road

Roads that remain closed to traffic because of the weather include:

Tin Can Bay Rd, Victory Heights - water over road from Moody Creek.

Buckley Rd, Kin Kin - water over road.

Bauple Woolooga Rd, Gundiah - water over road

Brooweena Woolooga Rd, Gigoomgan - water over road

Louis Bazzo Drive and Subway Avenue in Pomona - water over road

EARLIER:

RECENT rainfall and storms in the Gympie region has caused a number of road closures and uncertainty regarding river heights.

Here is the latest information according to the Bureau of Meterology.

The Mary River at Gympie is currently steady and sitting at 7.26m below the bridge according to figures released at 11.32am.

Elsewhere along the river it is either steady or falling except for at the following places:

Bellbird Creek

Kenilworth

Yabba Creek at Borumbah Dam (0.09 below spillway)

Munna Creek at Marodian

Tinana Creek at Bauple East (1.36 above bridge)

Tinana Creek at Magnolia

Tinana Creek at Teddington Weir (CAUTION: Creek rising fast and .60 above weir at 9.00am)

Tinana Creek at Bidwell

Tinana Creek at Tinana Barrage (0.73 above weir)

Mary River at Portside

Bunya Creek at Booral Rd

The Gympie Times has also had reports of road closures at:

Louis Bazzo Drive and Subway Avenue in Pomona

Tin Can Bay Rd at Victory Heights (Moody Creek)

Broweena Woolooga Rd Gigoomgan

Bauple Woolooga Rd Gundiah

Buckley Rd at Kin Kin

There are also unconfirmed reports of water over the road at Coondoo Bridge on the Tin Can Bay Rd.

Meteorologist Michael Knepp said there did not appear to be issues with the river at Gympie and although there is steady rainfall at the moment, the Bureau is expecting showers to ease back by tomorrow.

In the meantime, a QPS spokeswoman has asked motorists to be mindful of the conditions and to use caution when approaching floodways and river crossings.

She said if it's flooded, forget it.