UPDATE: Batten the hatches, severe storm on its way

The Bureau has issued an official severe storm warning.

UPDATE 5.30pm:

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 5:05 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area south of Noosa Heads, the area southwest of Noosa Heads, the area west of Noosa Heads, Coolum Beach, Eumundi, Cooroy, Jacobs Well and Tamborine. These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast.

Storm bearing down on GYmpie

They are forecast to affect Noosa Heads, waters off Noosa Heads, the area northwest of Noosa Heads, Pomona, Boreen Point and Kin Kin by 5:35 pm and the area north of Noosa Heads, Logan Village, Lake Cootharaba and Lake Cooloola by 6:05 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6:15 pm.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau’s website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210. The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.

UPDATE 9.30am: HIGGINS Storm Chasing has confirmed a “loaded weather bomb” will hit the Wide Bay Burnett and parts of the Southeast Coast later today.

A post on their Facebook page said early modelling showed significant chances of a very dangerous storm with hail up to 10cm in size and damaging winds exceeding 140km/h.

“Heavy white out rain and flash flooding possible. Dangerous frequent lightning possible,” the post said.

“Forecasts are in place, the atmosphere is primed. It’s not a promise, “if” it doesn’t happen we will investigate why and explain later tonight. It’s mother natures call now. Remember storms won’t hit every town, city or house, we can only forecast a risk area until storms actually develop.”

EARLIER 7.30am: A SEVERE thunderstorm producing destructive winds up to 140kmh, large hail and heavy rain could hit the Gympie region this afternoon, a forecaster has warned.

Higgins Storm Chasing reported of a potential supercell (or) severe and dangerous thunderstorm was likely to affect Brisbane, Ipswich, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Gympie sometime today.

The Bureau of Metereology have warned of a possible thunderstorm bringing large hail and destructive winds for the Gympie region. Photo: Bureau of Metereology

However the Bureau of Metereology are still not sure it could eventuate.

“There is a chance of severe thunderstorms for the Wide Bay Burnett and right through to the Southeast Coast,” BOM forecaster Rosa Hoff said.

“We’re not saying it is likely but residents could expect to see damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail.”

Despite the forecast, only 2-3mm of rainfall is expected for Gympie.

Yesterday a severe storm lashed the southeast and Gympie region leaving 19,500 homes without power. Beaudesert and the Scenic Rim were among the hardest hit on Monday, but the outages ran right up to Gympie and included 3446 homes without power in the Ipswich, Logan and Brisbane City areas.

If you found sleeping at night unbearable, well things aren’t expected to get any better with the humidity set to stay until the end of the week.

Today’s temperature is set to reach 37C, but as of 7.30am, the temperature had reached 27C, with an apparent temperature feeling like 32.6C.

By 5am, the temperature had reached 25C.