Allan and Morgan Bowman at the Gympie Arms and Collectable Fair.
Allan and Morgan Bowman at the Gympie Arms and Collectable Fair. Arthur Gorrie
UPDATE: Antique bargain hunters cram Gympie fair in droves

Arthur Gorrie
16th Jun 2019 12:46 PM
UPDATE: The weather, beautiful by most people's standards, was not quite what was wanted by organisers of the Gympie Arms and Collectables Fair.

"We like it better when it rains, because people like coming to an indoor event,” said Gympie and District Collectables Association secretary treasurer Brett Whiting, as he helped pack up the Gympie Pavilion event yesterday afternoon.

"We had 820 on Saturday and 296 today,” Mr Whiting said yesterday.

"Normally we will get 1500 to 1800, if the weather is bad enough,” he said.

But they still topped the 1000 mark - "1116 I think,” he said.

"We're down a couple of antique gun dealers because a lot of arms dealers are leaving the antique business and young people are not that interested in replacing them.”

COLLECTABLE weapons, including everything from rifles and ammunition to archery equipment, sat alonside antique homewares and some of the world's most collectable toy cars at the Gympie Arms and Collectable Fair, at the Gympie Showgrounds Pavilion this weekend.

Goods on disaplay ranged from curious to priceless.

And there were some incredible bargains in travel and outdoors equipment, including Army surplus goods.

Frank Gibson displayed an impressive collection of antique and highly collectable model cars, including some sought-after Matchbox miniatures.
Frank Gibson displayed an impressive collection of antique and highly collectable model cars, including some sought-after Matchbox miniatures. Arthur Gorrie

After a huge day and big crowds yesterday, today was the best day for buyers.

Janet Luttrell with her collection of vintage homeware, and paintings.
Janet Luttrell with her collection of vintage homeware, and paintings. Arthur Gorrie

But would-be collectors and bargain hunters had only until 3pm Sunday to get there and make their purchases.

Kevin Phillips had some bargain camping, outdoor and travel goods at his stall at the Arms and Collectable Fair
Kevin Phillips had some bargain camping, outdoor and travel goods at his stall at the Arms and Collectable Fair Arthur Gorrie

Wartime souvenirs, guns of all kinds, knives and ammunition were only part of the story, which also included beautiful kitchen antiques, paintings and the toy cars we all should have kept in their boxes, instead of breaking them when we were children.

The fair opened on Saturday and drew big but still uncounted crowds over the weekend.

