Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UPDATE: An out-of-control grassfire is burning on a private property at Kandanga Creek Road which broke out earlier today.
UPDATE: An out-of-control grassfire is burning on a private property at Kandanga Creek Road which broke out earlier today.
News

UPDATE: Aerial support brought in for Mary Valley fire

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
5th Nov 2019 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2PM:

SIX fire crews are currently battling a large out of control grassfire in the Mary Valley.

The two acre grassfire was reportedly burning in the vicinity of a property on Kandanga Creek Road and Colburn Rd at Upper Kandanga just after midday.

An aerial support craft has been called in, but it’s not yet sure what role the aircraft will play or whether or not it will be involved in the water bombing operations.

The fire is blowing in a south-easterly direction.

Some powerlines have also come down,” a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said.

Additional fire trucks are on their way to the grassfire.

More information to come.

EARLIER: TWO fire crews are en route to the Mary Valley after an emergency call was made about a house fire in the region.

A house was reported on fire on Kandanga Creek Rd and Colburn Rd at Upper Kandanga in a triple-0 call made just after midday.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said more information would become available once the two dispatched fire crews reached the property.

fire truck gympie fires gympie region mary valley
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police seek ‘friendly’ armed robber who struck Gympie servo

        premium_icon Police seek ‘friendly’ armed robber who struck Gympie servo

        News CCTV footage shows an armed man demanding cash with 30cm boning knife at Gympie servo

        • 5th Nov 2019 4:04 PM
        Mayor congratulates Leitchs, Lanskeys on Cup win

        premium_icon Mayor congratulates Leitchs, Lanskeys on Cup win

        Council News There’s no doubt that our community is passionate about all facets of Council and...

        How 2 Gympie teachers wound up with share in Vow and Declare

        premium_icon How 2 Gympie teachers wound up with share in Vow and Declare

        News GYMPIE’S own Melbourne Cup favourite, Vow and Declare has come a long way since...

        Coast owners thrilled as Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup

        premium_icon Coast owners thrilled as Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup

        News Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for local horse owners