UPDATE: Aerial support brought in for Mary Valley fire

UPDATE: An out-of-control grassfire is burning on a private property at Kandanga Creek Road which broke out earlier today.

UPDATE 2PM:

SIX fire crews are currently battling a large out of control grassfire in the Mary Valley.

The two acre grassfire was reportedly burning in the vicinity of a property on Kandanga Creek Road and Colburn Rd at Upper Kandanga just after midday.

An aerial support craft has been called in, but it’s not yet sure what role the aircraft will play or whether or not it will be involved in the water bombing operations.

The fire is blowing in a south-easterly direction.

Some powerlines have also come down,” a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said.

Additional fire trucks are on their way to the grassfire.

More information to come.

EARLIER: TWO fire crews are en route to the Mary Valley after an emergency call was made about a house fire in the region.

A house was reported on fire on Kandanga Creek Rd and Colburn Rd at Upper Kandanga in a triple-0 call made just after midday.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said more information would become available once the two dispatched fire crews reached the property.