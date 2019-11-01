Menu
The dog suspected to be involved in this incident has been impounded while an investigation is underway.
Staffy bites 77-year-old woman who was protecting her pets

Rhylea Millar
1st Nov 2019 7:08 PM | Updated: 7:08 PM
An elderly woman was transported to Bundaberg Hospital after she was bitten by a dog - believed to be a Staffordshire bull terrier - on Friday morning.

The dog has been impounded.

The incident occurred at 6.16am yesterday morning, when a 77-year-old woman was walking her two dogs on Halpin St in Norville.

During the walk, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier escaped from a yard on Faldt St and approached the woman.

Police said the woman advised she was concerned that the Staffy would attack her two dogs, so she picked them up to try and protect them.

A person who was driving past at the time stopped to help the woman, who placed her two dogs in the car, but the Staffy allegedly jumped in the car after them.

The woman and driver were able to pull the Staffordshire Bull Terrier out of the car, before it ran off.

During the incident, the 77-year-old woman sustained injuries to her lip and arms.

She was transported to hospital in a stable condition and treated for wounds on her arms and lip.

A spokesperson for Wide Bay Hospital confirmed that the patient would be transferred to a Brisbane hospital to undergo further treatment.

Police said the Staffy was later found on Duncraigen St.

A spokesperson from the Bundaberg Regional Council said the dog involved has been seized and the matter is currently under investigation.

"The dog suspected to be involved in this incident has been impounded while an investigation is underway," they said.

