Mary Valley Crash
Breaking

UPDATE: 6 ambulances on scene of Mary Valley rollover

Frances Klein
by
18th Jul 2018 8:42 AM

UPDATE 9.30am:

IMBIL Brooloo Road is blocked and six ambulances are on the scene of a dramatic car crash in the Mary Valley involving a mother and her four children.

The woman, who was driving her children to school at about 8am, suffered neck and chest injuries and will be airlifted to hospital.

She is in a stable condition.

The Toyota Landcruiser she was driving rolled off Imbil Brooloo Rd, Imbil police officer Bill Greer said.

The children have minor injuries and are being taken to Gympie Hospital for observation.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY workers are en route to a single vehicle crash at Imbil.

The car, carrying two people, reportedly rolled several times on Imbil Brooloo Rd about 8am, according to the initial emergency call a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

RELATED: More Bruce Hwy closures expected for Gympie today

The spokesman believed there were no life-threatening injuries from the crash.

More as it comes to hand.

