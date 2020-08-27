UPDATE: 5 QFES crews are battling a fire near Imbil

Multiple crews are enroute to the fire burning near Imbil.

UPDATE: Five QFES crews reamin on the scene of a grassfire burning near the intersection of Ballard Road and Kandanga Imbil Road, in the Mary Valley.

Nine crews originally attended the callout. The fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

EARLIER:

VEGETATION fires burning in the Mary Valley are creating smoke which could affect residents and motorists in the area.

One of the fires is a vegetation fire at Ballard Road, at Imbil.

Several crews have been assigned and are on the way to the scene.

The other is a vegetation fire burning at Bella Creek Road, Bella Creek. One crew is on the scene of this fire, according to rural fire services. They arrived on the scene at 10.15am today. It could be a permitted burn.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.