Gympie storm warning BOM
News

UPDATE: 3 crews on scene of grass fire in Imbil township

Shelley Strachan
17th Nov 2020 4:29 PM
UPDATE: Three fire crews are on the scene in Imbil near Marsden adn Albion Streets fighting a vegetatoin fire that broke out about 3pm, reportedly following a lightning strike.

QFES said a short time ago, the fire was about 30 square metres in size and it was uncertain at that stage if it was threatening any houses or structures, though the reported location of the fire is int he centre of the town with many surrounding homes.

The first crew arrived on the scene just before 4pm after the incident was dialled in to QFES at 3.18pm.

EARLIER:

THREE fire crews are on their way to Imbil where it has been reported lightning has started a fire in the heart of the town near Marsden and Albion Streets.

A severe thunderstorm warning has just been issued for the Gympie region and regions down to the Gold Coast for damaging winds, large hailstone and heavy rainfall.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said little else was know but the report of the lightning strike was called in at 3.19pm. More information as it comes to hand.

Fire crews are their way to a reported lightning strike and fire in Imbil
Gympie Times

