UPDATE: 153 Gympie residents lose power after car crash

Energex are working to restore power to 153 Gympie residents following a crash early this morning. FILE PHOTO

UPDATE 11.30am

ENERGEX have confirmed 153 Gympie residents are without power after a car crashed into a power pole on Horseshoe Bend this morning.

An Energex spokesman said the vehicle had damaged Energex equipment at the site, and the next update on affected services would be given at about 2pm.

One patient was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following the crash.

UPDATE

Queensland Ambulance Service media sources confirmed one person has been taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after an earlier crash at Power St and Horseshoe Bend.

The crash occurred at about 8:37am.

The patient’s injuries were unspecified.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene of a single vehicle crash at Horseshoe Bend in Gympie this morning.

The crash has reportedly blocked one lane of traffic and police have encouraged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Paramedics are treating one person at the scene for unspecified injuries.

More to come.