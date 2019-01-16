Menu
EMERGENCY service crews continue to search for a missing fisherman who fell overboard in waters off Double Island Point early this morning.
UPDATE: 14 aircraft searching for missing fisherman off DIP

JOSH PRESTON
by
16th Jan 2019 7:12 AM
UPDATE 9am

POLICE have revealed their extensive air and sea search efforts for a 45-year-old fisherman still missing off Double Island Point this morning.

A Queensland Police statement said it had received reports of a man overboard from a commercial fishing vessel at around 3am this morning.

QPS reported the search was taking place approximately 30 nautical miles offshore from Double Island Point.

 

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue teams search or a missing fisherman who fell overboard off Double Island Point last night.
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue teams search or a missing fisherman who fell overboard off Double Island Point last night. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

"Water police are coordinating the search which includes, eight helicopters, two fixed wing aircrafts, one jet, two QPS water police vessels, two fishing vessels and a Coast Guard vessel," the statement continued.

RACQ LifeFlight have reported their Bundaberg Rescue helicopter has joined the ongoing search and rescue operation for a fisherman missing off Double Island Point.

Both the Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters are currently searching for the man.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

BREAKING 7am

An RACQ LifeFlight media statement said "a search and rescue operation is currently underway" for the missing fisherman and had been since LifeFlight Rescue was tasked on the mission at 3.40am.

The statement said the Sunshine Coast-based LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was completing search patterns of the coast of Double Island point seven nautical miles from shore to try and locate the fisherman.

Queensland Water Police are understood to be coordinating the search and rescue efforts.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.

