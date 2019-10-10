UPDATE: 13 cattle killed in hwy truck rollover

TRUCK ROLL-OVER: Atleast 13 cattle have been killed in a cattle truck roll-over on the Burnett Highway earlier today.

PHOTOS have emerged of a nasty roll-over which claimed the lives of 13 cattle in the Gympie region earlier today.

The photo shows dead cattle being covered by a white sheet, hiding the grisly scene which emerged off the Burnett Highway near Goomeri just after 11.40am.

A cattle truck has been involved in a roll-over near Goomeri earlier today. Contributed

Two units from Murgon police as well as Goomeri police are still at the scene, three hours after the terrible accident took place.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle was not injured in the roll-over.

Goomeri police sergeant Dave Gillies said the majority of the cattle had to be euthanised.

"The owners are devastated to see their livestock in pain and police have had to euthanise most of them,” Sgt Gillies said.

The Burnett Highway near Barambah has been reduced to one lane and is expected to remain like that until 4pm.

The South Burnett Regional Council is assisting police with the clean-up.