Up to 40mm could soak Gympie today

RAIN'S HERE: Large rain bands sitting over Gympie as shown on the radar at 9am. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

A PROMISING 15-25mm of rain expected in Gympie today would be some sweet relief for a region that has suffered a long, dry summer and an autumn that has proved not much different so far.

The gauge could even catch 40mm today from widespread showers around the region, Bureau of Meteorology David Crock said.

The combination of moisture from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Trevor and a south easterly change moving north from the Sunshine Coast overnight is bringing the more than welcome change that is expected to last today and tomorrow.

Following an intensely dry summer and a string of scorching March days the rainy relief could not have come soon enough as humidity reached fever pitch yesterday.

Ex-TC Trevor was currently tracking east, south east from Mt Isa and was due to move across the central coast tomorrow, Mr Crock said.

He said showers would continue tomorrow with up to 10mm forecast for the region.

Gympie's temperature is expected to top 26 today and tomorrow - almost 5C cooler than at the start of the week, however is expected to return to 30C on Friday.