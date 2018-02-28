Up to 300mm of rain has wreaked havoc on some of our roads

Repairs to Cudgers Creek Road are needed after recent storm damage.

RAINFALL of up to almost 300mm throughout the region last week has wreaked havoc on some of roads.

Gympie Regional Council is carrying out inspections but estimated yesterday that the cost of repairing the damage will be more than $100,000.

The worst affected roads so far are in the Mary Valley, Cedar Pocket, Goomboorian, Wolvi, Glastonbury, Anderleigh, Fisherman's Pocket, Tuchekoi and Sexton, but inspections are continuing.

"Inspections are continuing across the region, however of the damage reported, the majority has occurred to unsealed roads,” a council spokeswoman said.

Flood water over Noosa Rd, Mothar Mt last week. Tom Daunt

"No reports have come in regarding large structures.

"Of the unsealed roads, damage includes scouring (ruts or channels cut into the road by water), pavement loss (gravel has been washed away in places).

"Some floodways (pipes running under roads to allow water to move) also require some maintenance. Also reported, dirt washed into drains and will require need clearing.

Moody creek flooded on Tin Can Bay Rd Gympie last week. Renee Albrecht

"Some pot holes have been reported on sealed roads.

"As inspections are continuing, council do are not able to confirm a cost. However early indications suggest the amount may exceed $100,000.”