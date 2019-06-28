UNUSUAL MOVE: Tin Can Bay nurse heads inland to retire

RETIREMENT: Heather Goodall said good-bye yesterday to her work family, including staff and the 20 guests she has helped look after in her role as residential care manager at Tin Can Bay's only aged care facility, residency by Dillons.

HEATHER Goodall worked up to the last minute on her last day at her job yesterday.

The residential care manager of Tin Can Bay's only aged care facility, Residency by Dillons, Mrs Goodall is proud of the retiree family she has created at the Coral Trout Drive facility.But now it's time for her to look after herself and her own family.

She has recently been overseeing the care of 20 residents, pictured with loved ones and friends on the hallway wall around the corner from her office.

Change can be a wrench sometimes, but Mrs Goodall says she will now spend more time with that other family, the one she and her husband made and the grand children who came along from there.

""We've sold our home down here and we're hoping to live at Goomboorian.

"I've got a soft spot for Tin Can Bay and family in Gympie, so it's handy all round.

"And we're hoping to get a couple of acres,” she said.

A residential nurse when she started in February 1998, she became the residential care manager the following year.

And it was a different world then.

"There was no internet. Everything was paper based.

Sending messages electronically something people did by phone and fax.

"The fax machine was the new technology then,” she said.

Even with the administrative back-up she receives from "head office,” it has been an eventful era.

"We've recently applied for another 50 beds. We've got a hectare of land for that.

"And 15 of those beds will be dementia specific.

"We're the only facility down here and older people move here and eventually need residential help,” she said.