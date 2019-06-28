Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RETIREMENT: Heather Goodall said good-bye yesterday to her work family, including staff and the 20 guests she has helped look after in her role as residential care manager at Tin Can Bay's only aged care facility, residency by Dillons.
RETIREMENT: Heather Goodall said good-bye yesterday to her work family, including staff and the 20 guests she has helped look after in her role as residential care manager at Tin Can Bay's only aged care facility, residency by Dillons. Arthur Gorrie
News

UNUSUAL MOVE: Tin Can Bay nurse heads inland to retire

Arthur Gorrie
by
28th Jun 2019 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEATHER Goodall worked up to the last minute on her last day at her job yesterday.

The residential care manager of Tin Can Bay's only aged care facility, Residency by Dillons, Mrs Goodall is proud of the retiree family she has created at the Coral Trout Drive facility.But now it's time for her to look after herself and her own family.

She has recently been overseeing the care of 20 residents, pictured with loved ones and friends on the hallway wall around the corner from her office.

Change can be a wrench sometimes, but Mrs Goodall says she will now spend more time with that other family, the one she and her husband made and the grand children who came along from there.

""We've sold our home down here and we're hoping to live at Goomboorian.

"I've got a soft spot for Tin Can Bay and family in Gympie, so it's handy all round.

"And we're hoping to get a couple of acres,” she said.

A residential nurse when she started in February 1998, she became the residential care manager the following year.

And it was a different world then.

"There was no internet. Everything was paper based.

Sending messages electronically something people did by phone and fax.

"The fax machine was the new technology then,” she said.

Even with the administrative back-up she receives from "head office,” it has been an eventful era.

"We've recently applied for another 50 beds. We've got a hectare of land for that.

"And 15 of those beds will be dementia specific.

"We're the only facility down here and older people move here and eventually need residential help,” she said.

goomboorian gympie heather goodall residency by dillons tin can bay
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie's worst kept secret out: Hartwig to challenge Curran

    premium_icon Gympie's worst kept secret out: Hartwig to challenge Curran

    Council News Outspoken councillor Glen Hartwig will take his sparring with Mayor Mick Curran to the next level come March, 2020, when he attempts to win the mayorship

    Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien walks away from serious crash

    premium_icon Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien walks away from serious crash

    News Mr O'Brien's vehicle had just come to a stop when it was hit

    MAP: Where you can view Gympie's open homes this weekend

    MAP: Where you can view Gympie's open homes this weekend

    News Looking at buying in the Gympie? Here's where and when you can

    The Gympie mum exposing thousands of sex offenders

    premium_icon The Gympie mum exposing thousands of sex offenders

    News Gympie woman to publish online national sex predator registry