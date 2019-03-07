Lawyers close in on ‘untouchable’ NRL Memes creator

Lawyers for the daughter of NRL legend Mark Geyer believe a North Parramatta man is behind the infamous NRL Memes page which incorrectly linked her to a sex tape scandal and will today contact him.

The rogue Facebook group stoked the flames of an NRL off season from hell, basking in its fiery glory, claiming its anonymity makes it above the law.

The administrator of NRL Memes, which leaked details of alleged sex tapes of NRL player Dylan Napa to its 300,000 followers, said they can't be touched because law enforcement don't know who they are.

Montanna Geyer

"There appears little doubt," Brydens Lawyers principal Lee Hagipantelis said.

"Nobody is saying anything defamatory about him ... We just want him to confirm whether or not he is the administrator of this site.

"He will be receiving communication from us today confirming the matters that are well known and advising him of our engagement by Montana Geyer."

A furious Mr Geyer engaged Brydens on Monday after posts on the NRL Memes page incorrectly linked his daughter Montanna to the Penrith Panthers sex tape scandal.

Facebook has pulled the page down.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph yesterday, the man's father said his son had been unfairly targeted online as the proposed NRL Memes administrator and he believed he had no connection to the site.

Tyrone May of the Penrith Panthers.

"It's all hearsay, there's not one bit of proof my son has anything to do with it … people throw names out there," the father said.

Asked about Geyer's reaction to the accusations being published about Montanna, the father said Geyer should leave the matter to his lawyers.

"He can react to whatever he wants. He's saying he's engaged lawyers but he has publicly said if anyone can tell him who owns the page," the father said.

"He's engaged lawyers, let them run with it."

Screengrabs of also Corey Norman , Kurtley Beale video from the NRL memes facebook page

He said his son found the online allegations about his involvement "quite funny" but was becoming "annoyed" at the subsequent attention directed at he and his family.

Panthers player Tyrone May was charged with four offences on Wednesday relating to recording and sharing two videos without the consent of the women portrayed in them.

Geyer moved quickly to quash allegations his daughter was in one of the videos.

"I just want my daughter's name cleared, like any father would want," Geyer told The Telegraph. "It's all bullshit - it's not my daughter."